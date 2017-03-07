Save BIG with The Home Loan Arranger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Could you use some extra money in your bank account? How about $1,000? Now is the time to consolidate your high interest debt, because rates are slated to increase even more in 2017. The President of The Home Loan Arranger, Jason Ruedy, has 20+ years in the mortgage industry, was named Top Producing Loan Officers by CMG Financial in 2016, Top Mortgage Lender 2015, and carries an A+ rating with the BBB, and on top of that- he's local!

Jason is offering our viewers a great deal- call today and he will reimburse you for the cost of your home appraisal at closing. That could be worth $750! Call (303)862-4742 to take advantage of low rates and big savings.