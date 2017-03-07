Reward to catch killer of good Samaritan grows to $27,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Friends of a good Samaritan killed outside his Aurora home last month are hoping money talks.

Reward money to catch Kelly Acosta’s killer has skyrocketed to $27,000.

Crime Stoppers kicked in their usual $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

But people at the 29-year-old’s favorite lounge in Aurora wanted to do better.

His face still smiles even though he’s gone.

A memorial inside the little restaurant and bar along South Parker Road shows how very much how Acosta was a part of this place and its people.

“No one ever said they were Kelly’s friend. Everybody said they were Kelly’s best friend. No one ever said they liked Kelly. They said the loved Kelly. So he just brought you into his life and treated you like you were number one,” a friend who didn’t want to give his name said.

Now, they want to return the love, after someone shot him outside his home two-and-a-half weeks ago, while he tried to stop a man from beating up a woman. It happened in the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle

“He ran into the middle to help and within a few minutes was losing his life at the hands of this man we are desperately hoping to find,” friend Anne Clifford said.

So they put their money where their mouth is.

Customers of Acosta’s favorite hangout raised $15,000 in hopes money is the currency to loosen the lips of witnesses.

“At the benefit we had for him last weekend, I have never seen that many people at an establishment for one person,” Acosta’s friend Nick said.

Aurora Police have also contributed $5,000, along with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The grand total of the reward is now at $27,000.

“Twenty-seven thousand dollars is a game changer for lot of people and I’m hoping maybe conversations will occur that have not happened already and someone comes forth with something and brings justice for our Kelly,” Clifford said.

It’s cold hard cash they hope leads to a cold hard prison cell for Acosta’s killer--dollars that show their devotion to a dearly departed friend and hopefully buys the cooperation of someone who knows something.

“It’s just very sad. We miss him very much,” said Nick.

If you know anything about the murder, please call Aurora Police.