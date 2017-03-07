Reward in Aurora shooting death of good Samaritan increased to $27,000

AURORA, Colo. — A reward has been increased to $27,000 for information in the shooting death of a good Samaritan in Aurora last month.

The shooting happened in the early-morning hours of Feb. 18 in the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle, the Aurora Police Department said.

Friends of 29-year-old Kelly Acosta said as he was getting home from work, he heard an argument between a man and a woman, tried to step in and was shot. Acosta was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police said Tuesday the case remains unsolved and the active investigation continues.

A memorial fund established by friends and family of Acosta is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the homicide.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Aurora Police Department are each offering a reward of up to $5,000, and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers’ tipsters are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6113 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.