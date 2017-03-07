× Ratings growth continues for FOX31 Denver in newscasts

DENVER — FOX31, Tribune Broadcasting’s Denver Fox affiliate, saw news ratings growth in almost every newscast during the February rating period, continuing the significant ratings growth FOX31 News saw in November 2016.

“We are very pleased that more Coloradans turned to FOX31 for news in February,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of FOX31. “Our back-to-back ratings growth from November to February signals a trend, and the credit belongs to our news division.”

February ratings for FOX31 News at 5 p.m. grew 29% in the key demographic, adults 25-54, and another 43% growth in the ratings at 5:30 p.m.

FOX31 News had more success in late news this February, scoring 15% demo growth at 9 p.m., 27% growth at 9:30 p.m. and 43% growth at 10 p.m. FOX31 News now holds the #2 position at 9 p.m. and beats the 10 p.m. newscasts on KCNC and KMGH in adults 25-54.

The FOX31 Morning News also scored a win in February with a 36% demo increase for the FOX31 News at 6 a.m.

“I want to commend our news team on the great content and storytelling they deliver every newscast,” said Holly Gauntt, VP of News at FOX31. “There’s a reason we’re showing such incredible growth. Our product is very good.”