Parents charged with child abuse for identical deaths of 2 babies

AURORA, Colo. — Child abuse charges have been filed following a December Problem Solvers investigation into the deaths of two infant brothers, who died under identical circumstances two years apart.

28-year-old Tierra Collins and 27-year-old Gregory Tyler Newton have both been booked with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

FOX31 first reported in December that the parents were under investigation for the July 2014 death of 7-month-old Azian Newton and the June 2016 death 3-month-old Nazairean Newton.

Aurora police reports obtained by the Problem Solvers revealed both babies “died while sleeping in bed with the parents” and both parents “appear to be intoxicated or under the influence” at the time each baby died.

Despite obvious indications of alcohol and marijuana use, neither parent was charged after their first son died. Aurora police gave the parents a closer look when the couple’s second baby died under similar circumstances two years later. Investigators believe both infants died from suffocation after co-sleeping with their parents in the same bed.

The autopsy report for each child listed the cause of death as “Undetermined” but Arapahoe County Coroner Dr. Kelly Lear-Kaul said that’s because suffocation leaves no trace.

“Asphyxial deaths don`t leave any marks in most cases so there`s nothing for me to see at autopsy,” explained Dr. Lear-Kaul before adding, “I believe that`s the most likely cause, I can’t prove that.”

Despite her professional opinion that the babies likely suffocated while sleeping with their parents, Dr. Lear-Kaul felt compelled to list “Undetermined” as the cause of death. As a result, FOX31 has learned prosecutors felt they couldn’t charge the parents with felony child abuse resulting in death.

Collins had no comment Tuesday morning when FOX31 approached her at a court hearing but she was more forthcoming in December when the Problem Solvers approached her at court, after she was arrested for a DUI.

“I love my kids and I was doing the best that I thought I could do for my kids. I did not do anything criminally wrong,” said Collins.

Her boyfriend Newton had a similar reaction when FOX31 Investigative Reporter Rob Low spoke to him at the same court hearing. “I didn’t blame myself, it’s an unfortunate act. You know we we’re young but no I never blamed myself,” said Newton.

But the arrest affidavit states Collins was warned not to co-sleep with her babies after the birth of her second son.

A detective wrote, “Tierra disregarded the advice given to her by Nurse Julia because Tierra said she was comfortable co-sleeping with Nazairean. Tierra said she is a light sleeper, however, in Tyler’s interview he said Tierra was a “heavy sleeper.”

If convicted, Collins and Newton could face 3 to 12 months in jail for each count of misdemeanor child abuse.