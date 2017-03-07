Northeast Colorado wildfire at 50 percent containment with more wind expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. -- A large brush fire in Logan and Phillips counties did not grow overnight, but firefighters were bracing for another day of strong winds Tuesday.

The fire was at 30,000-plus acres and 50 percent containment as of 8:30 a.m., the same as it was Monday night, the Logan County Emergency Operations Center said.

The fire has destroyed four buildings, including three homes. Multiple reports of partial damage to homes and outbuildings have been reported. No injuries have been reported.

Crews from 13 departments arrived at the scene after the fire was spotted about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Proctor area east of Sterling between Iliff and Crook.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph combined with tinder-dry conditions helped the fire grow.

Seven fire engines were used overnight to knock down hot spots and flare-ups. Up to 80 firefighters will be on the scene Tuesday as windy weather conditions similar to Monday are expected.

Flare-ups are likely because of the strong wind as well as low visibility because of blowing smoke and dust.

Highway 59 between Interstate 76 and Haxtum was closed Tuesday because of the low visibility, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

No emergency shelter is open, but anyone needing American Red Cross assistance can call 970-522-8670.