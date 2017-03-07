Miniature Therapy Horses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frankie – the miracle therapy miniature horse -- stopped by the Channel 2 Studios today. For the past 10 years, Frankie has been visiting senior citizens in nursing homes, special-needs children in schools and people in need of the uplifting, positive feelings only a horse can bring.

Frankie will be bringing her celebrity to the ‘Art in the Park’ Reception and Art Show at the 2017 Rocky Mountain Horse Expo on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event is at the National Western Complex. She will be there with a variety of costumes and fun matching hats to wear with her fans and a photographer will take instant photos in return for a donation to horse rescue organizations in Colorado.