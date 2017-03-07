Make Your Wedding Dreams Come True at the Seawell Ballroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's one thing every engaged couple has in common, they want to give their wedding guests a unique experience. Denver is home to one of the country's most extraordinary venues, specializing in creating one-of-a-kind weddings, the incredible Seawell Ballroom at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and their group of exclusive partners. Dawn Williams, Director of Event Services at DCPA, Wesley Guzman, Vice President of Epicurean Catering Group, and Hilary Hadden, Director of Marketing for Event Rents, all joined us in studio to share what kind of experience they can create for your wedding.

For more information about hosting your wedding at the extraordinary Seawell Ballroom, call Dawn at (303)572-4466. You can also learn more and get in touch online at denvercenterevents.org.