× KWGN Channel 2 grows ratings in February for Daybreak, 7 p.m. news in Denver

DENVER – Colorado’s Own Channel 2 News, Tribune Broadcasting’s Denver station, made impressive gains during the February 2017 ratings period.

Channel 2 Daybreak showed double digit growth in key demographics from 7-9 a.m., and Channel 2 News at 7 p.m. grew in adults 18-49 and 25-54.

“Coloradans are noticing something different about Channel 2 News and they like what they see,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of KWGN. “Our 4, 7, and 11 p.m. newscasts are on at convenient times, and Daybreak is live and local when most Denver stations are in network coverage.”

“Channel 2 News is on the move and so are our ratings,” said Holly Gauntt, VP of News at KWGN. “We are attracting journalists and viewers who want a newscast that puts Colorado first.”