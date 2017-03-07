Kansas teenager dies after skiing accident at Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A 15-year-old girl from Kansas died after a skiing accident at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Tess Smith broke her leg on Friday and later became unresponsive, KAKE in Wichita, Kan., reports. The details about the incident aren’t clear.

Smith’s brother Evan Smith told the Wichita Eagle that Tess Smith was talking with ski patrol responders after they arrived.

“She lost consciousness shortly after that and never woke up,” Evan Smith told the newspaper. “It’s been a pretty emotional time, but the thoughts and prayers from family and friends has helped.

“It’s comforting to know that the Lord has taken her, and she won’t have to suffer anymore.”

Smith was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where she was unresponsive after losing consciousness. She was kept on life support so her organs could be harvested and donated. She died Sunday night, the family said.

A GoFundMe account raised more than $17,000 as of Tuesday morning.

“We absolutely do not want them to have to carry this burden on top of losing their precious daughter,” according to the GoFundMe page. “Please continue to share and donate as the amount that will be needed will continue to rise for medical costs, transportation for Tess and the beautiful services they will be having for her in the coming days.”

The Smith family sincerely thanks each and every one of you.”