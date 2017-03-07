Fire danger high again as strong winds kick up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity will cause high fire danger along the Front Range and on the eastern Plains on Tuesday.

The winds will ramp up throughout the day with gusts up to 45 mph along the Interstate 25 corridor and up to 60 mph on the northeastern Plains, where crews are working to knock down a 30,000-acre brush fire.

Gusts will surge to 100 mph in the high mountains, where a high wind warning is in effect.

There was a peak wind gust of 98 mph on Peak 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Tuesday morning. Stronger gusts were also reported on Berhtoud Pass (81 mph), the summit of Arapahoe Basin (74 mph), Monarch Pass (67 mph) and Genesee (65 mph).

Gusts up to 48 mph were reported at Denver International Airport. On Monday, 517 flights were delayed and 239 flights were canceled because of the wind, forcing some passengers to spend the night at the airport.

The downsloping winds will increase temperatures to the low 50s across the Front Range. But the low humidity and tinder-dry condition because of the lack of moisture will keep fire crews on alert in eastern Colorado.

Wind speeds will decrease beginning Wednesday with clouds increasing Thursday and Friday.

There is no good chance for precipitation in Denver for at least seven days, only contributing to the growing drought and increased fire danger.