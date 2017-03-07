Denver considered top 10 city for ‘good jobs’ in new report

DENVER — Denver is considered one of the top 10 cities in America for good jobs, according to Gallup’s annual Good Jobs rating.
Denver came in number 6 in the ratings of the top 50 metro areas in America, according to the report.
The report highlights metro areas with a high percentage of good jobs available to people age 18 or older seeking full-time work. Gallup defines a good job as one with at least 30 hours per week. The report doesn’t take job satisfaction or pay into consideration.
Gallup gives Denver a 51.6-percent Good Jobs rate, up slightly from the 51.4-percent rate given in the 2015 report.
Washington D.C. took the top spot with a 54.6 rating for the third year in a row.
Here is the top 10.
- Washington D.C. (54.6-percent Good Jobs rate)
- Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. (53.4)
- Austin, Texas (52.4)
- Salt Lake City (52)
- Raleigh, N.C. (51.8)
- Denver (51.6)
- Nashville, Tenn. (51.1)
- Columbus, Ohio (50.8)
- Baltimore (50.5)
- Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas (50.4)