Denver considered top 10 city for ‘good jobs’ in new report

Posted 2:04 pm, March 7, 2017, by

DENVER — Denver is considered one of the top 10 cities in America for good jobs, according to Gallup’s annual Good Jobs rating.

Denver came in number 6 in the ratings of the top 50 metro areas in America, according to the report.

The report highlights metro areas with a high percentage of good jobs available to people age 18 or older seeking full-time work. Gallup defines a good job as one with at least 30 hours per week. The report doesn’t take job satisfaction or pay into consideration.

Gallup gives Denver a 51.6-percent Good Jobs rate, up slightly from the 51.4-percent rate given in the 2015 report.

Washington D.C. took the top spot with a 54.6 rating for the third year in a row.

Here is the top 10.

  1. Washington D.C. (54.6-percent Good Jobs rate)
  2. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. (53.4)
  3. Austin, Texas (52.4)
  4. Salt Lake City (52)
  5. Raleigh, N.C. (51.8)
  6. Denver (51.6)
  7. Nashville, Tenn. (51.1)
  8. Columbus, Ohio (50.8)
  9. Baltimore (50.5)
  10. Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas (50.4)