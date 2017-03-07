Denver considered top 10 city for ‘good jobs’ in new report

DENVER — Denver is considered one of the top 10 cities in America for good jobs, according to Gallup’s annual Good Jobs rating.

Denver came in number 6 in the ratings of the top 50 metro areas in America, according to the report.

The report highlights metro areas with a high percentage of good jobs available to people age 18 or older seeking full-time work. Gallup defines a good job as one with at least 30 hours per week. The report doesn’t take job satisfaction or pay into consideration.

Gallup gives Denver a 51.6-percent Good Jobs rate, up slightly from the 51.4-percent rate given in the 2015 report.

Washington D.C. took the top spot with a 54.6 rating for the third year in a row.

Here is the top 10.