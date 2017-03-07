Bill banning conversion therapy on patients under 18 advances in Colorado

DENVER — A bill banning conversion therapy on patients under 18 has passed its third reading in the Colorado State House.

House Bill 17-1156 prohibits licensed mental health care providers from practicing conversion therapy.

“‘Conversion therapy’ means efforts that seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attraction or feelings toward individuals of the same sex,” the bill states.

“A licensee who engages in these efforts is subject to disciplinary action by the appropriate licensing board,” according to the Colorado General Assembly website.

The bill passed its third reading in the House on Tuesday with no amendments.

Five states and Washington, D.C. have banned conversion therapy, according to the Movement Advancement Project.