Arkansas college student proves sobriety by juggling during traffic stop

CONWAY, Ark. -- A University of Central Arkansas student pulled over by police proved his sobriety by juggling -- and it was caught on police dash and body cameras.

"As soon as I got to the stoplight and had to brake, I knew I was going to get pulled over," Blayk Puckett said.

The junior was driving home from the library late Friday night.

"I had a brake light out and so I'm driving very carefully, trying to be as careful as I can not to do anything wrong because I knew my brake light was out," he said.

But not careful enough for UCA police Sgt. Keith McKay, who only knew he had pulled over someone with the license plate "JUGGLER".

"A lot of times, especially around a college campus, the later in the night it gets, the slower they go and especially if they almost hit a curb once it's a typical indication they might be impaired," McKay said.

Police cameras captured McKay showing Puckett why he was pulled over and talking to him to make sure he was sober.

Then he asks a question that changed the entire conversation.

"What's that in your pocket?" McKay asked.

"This is going to sound weird, but I'm a magician," Puckett said.

"Hey listen you're good to go, but you're a magician. Can I please see some magic?" McKay asked.

"I'm a magician -- but I also juggle," Puckett said.

"I knew I could prove I hadn't been drinking -- especially with juggling clubs in the back seat. It's just more fun when you can juggle and have more fun with the officers than a standard traffic stop that's boring and scary."

Added McKay: "I try to make as much fun as I can, but this was absolutely the most fun I've had any time I'm treated to that."