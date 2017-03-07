Closing the Technology Skills Gap in the Workforce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you're a mechanic, teacher, or software engineer, technology is an essential skill in any job. But a new survey shows that employees in many jobs, even recent graduates, lack the tech skills needed. Randi Zuckerberg, Founder of Zuckerberg Media and host of Dot Complicated on Sirius XM Radio, joined us live from Austin to talk about the results of the survey and how we can close the gap. Learn more at Devry.edu