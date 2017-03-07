Whether you're a mechanic, teacher, or software engineer, technology is an essential skill in any job. But a new survey shows that employees in many jobs, even recent graduates, lack the tech skills needed. Randi Zuckerberg, Founder of Zuckerberg Media and host of Dot Complicated on Sirius XM Radio, joined us live from Austin to talk about the results of the survey and how we can close the gap. Learn more at Devry.edu
Closing the Technology Skills Gap in the Workforce
-
Mark Zuckerberg’s lengthy Facebook letter reveals lofty goals
-
President Trump says Obama behind White House leaks, town hall protests
-
Trump presidency evokes uncertainty in job-seeking millennials
-
Consumer Reports: Haggling over electronics really works
-
Productivity in the Work Place
-
-
One-third of Holocaust survivors in the U.S. live in poverty
-
Colorado National Guard deploys 65 people to Afghanistan for 9 months
-
Denver International Airport launches webpage for job seekers
-
Student loan repayment to become 2017’s hottest employee benefit
-
Subway says study proves its chicken is chicken
-
-
GM to invest $1 billion in U.S. plants, add or keep 7,000 jobs
-
Flying cars can now be pre-ordered
-
The most unique dolls in Colorado