Broncos place second-round tender on McManus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Broncos have put a second-round tender on kicker Brandon McManus, according to multiple reports.

McManus is a restricted free-agent.

The Broncos put a 2nd round tender on kicker Brandon McManus, source said. A hefty price. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2017

The Broncos are also expected to put a second-round tender on linebacker Todd Davis.

As restricted free agents, players are allowed to sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Broncos will have an opportunity to match any offer.

If the Broncos decline the opportunity to match, they would be provided with a second-round draft pick.

After going undrafted in the 2013 NFL draft, McManus signed with the Indianapolis Colts before being waived. He then played four preseason games for the New York Giants in 2014 before being traded to the Broncos.

McManus served as a replacement while Matt Prater was suspended. After Prater was released, McManus lost the starting job to Connor Barth, but stayed on the team as a kickoff specialist before getting the starting job back in 2015.

McManus has since helped the Broncos win several games with his field goal attempts. He has made 59 of his 69 attempts.