Brighton police find 3-month-old baby from stolen truck; truck still missing

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The infant that was inside a truck that was stolen in Brighton Tuesday afternoon has been located in Denver.

Police are still looking for the truck and the driver.

The red Ford F150 was stolen at 3:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bridge Street, after the parents left it running with the baby inside, according to Brighton police.

Police sent a tweet notifying the public about the stolen truck and missing 4-month-old baby Tuesday afternoon.

Be on the lookout for a red Ford F150 w CO 870PQY last seen on HWY 85 @ 120th. There is a 4 month old baby in the vehicle. Call 911 if seen! — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) March 7, 2017

At about 4:30 p.m., police said they had found the infant but were still looking for the Ford truck and the driver.

“The child was found safe by Denver [police] officers at around 4:30, still in his car seat, in an alley in Denver’s District 1. Brighton police would like to thank the public and area law enforcement agencies for their help in this incident,” officials said in a statement released at about 5:20 p.m.

