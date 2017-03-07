2 injured in serious crash in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were taken to hospitals after a collision in Boulder County on Tuesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. at North 95th Street and Lookout Road, near Gunbarrel.

The driver of a Subaru was flown to Denver Health Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of a Honda Odyssey was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette with unknown injuries.

It’s not known if there were other passengers in either vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.