$150,000 settlement for teacher pepper-sprayed by Fort Collins police

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A high school teacher said a Fort Collins police officer roughed him up and entered his home without a warrant. And now the police department will pay $150,000 to settle the case.

An audio recording of the incident is what Joseph Heneghan said helped make his case.

According to Heneghan, he was in his home in Fort Collins in June 2016 when an officer knocked on his door regarding a noise complaint.

He said the officer demanded his ID but Henghan refused.

Then, with no warrant, Henghan said the officer went into the home, pepper-sprayed and beat him, and placed him under arrest.

An audio recorder was rolling because Heneghan said he happened to be recording music at the time.