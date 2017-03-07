12-year-old Labradoodle missing for 2 days rescued from snowy ravine

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old Labradoodle trapped at the bottom of steep ravine may have frozen to death if another dog hadn’t come along and alerted its owner.

“Windel” disappeared from his home in Silverthorne on Feb. 6, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Tuesday.

Two days later, a person called animal control and said they’d spotted a Labradoodle trapped in a snow-filled ravine. The person had checked the ravine after their own dog had barked and barked in that direction, according to the sheriff’s office.

When animal control officers arrived at the ravine in Mesa Cortina subdivision, they could see Windel at the bottom.

“He was curled up, freezing and unable to move at the bottom of a ravine filled with deep snow,” the sheriff’s office stated.

“Animal Control carefully used a stretcher and climbing rope attached to three trees to pull Windel to safety,” officials stated.

Windel was cold and hungry, but only suffered a minor scrape on his head, according to the sheriff’s office.

“At first, he had trouble standing, but was able to make a full recovery after warming up and getting rest,” officials said.

Windel was taken to a vet, where the owner’s daughter claimed him.

“Windel is happy to be back in the arms of his loving owner,” officials stated. “Thanks to the quick response of all the neighbors and Animal Control’s tools, Windel’s rescue was a heartwarming success and happy reunion!”