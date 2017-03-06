Wedding Planning with Table 6 Productions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're one of the many brides out there just starting to plan for your wedding, you know there's a lot to think about. From florists to photographers, it's a lot of work. We're kicking off our Get Hitched Week with wedding planning.

Heather Allen, President and Co-Founder of Table 6 Productions, and Jenna Jaeger, Associate Planner, joined us in studio to talk about their awesome wedding planning business. Hiring a wedding planner allows you to really enjoy your wedding weekend, and leave the stress to the professionals. Table 6 Production has won many awards, including Wedding Planner of the Year, The Knot's Best of Wedding Planners 8 years in a row, and Wedding Wire's Couple's Choice Award. They plan and design weddings around their couples, and personalize every aspect of the day. With their years of experience and amazing relationships with vendors in this market, they can help you create your perfect Colorado wedding.

To reach Table 6 Production, call (303)956-8566- they'd love to answer all your questions. You can also see their incredible weddings and learn more about them online at table6productions.com.