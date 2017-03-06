Turbulent winds knock down power lines, cause problems at DIA, in mountains

DENVER — Turbulent winds knocked down power lines and caused a ground delay at Denver International Airport on Monday morning.

Power lines were down on Bayaud Street between Steele and Madison streets. Crews from Xcel Energy were on the scene working to upright the lines.

#BREAKING power lines down across the street on Bayaud between Steele and Maddison Xcel is on scene. pic.twitter.com/qcLpil4f8u — Elliott Trimble (@TrimbleKDVR) March 6, 2017

There were no widespread power outages, just a few cases of lights flickering, Xcel Energy said.

At Denver International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of flights coming to Colorado because of the strong winds.

Some arriving flights will be delayed by an average of two hours, 41 minutes, the FAA said.

Multiple crashes were reported on U.S. 285 from Pleasant Park to Window Point. High winds combined with snow and ice made driving conditions treacherous.

In the mountains, Loveland Pass was closed about 6 a.m. because of adverse conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Traffic was stopped at the Eisenhower Tunnel at the top of the hour to allow hazardous materials vehicles to pass through until Loveland Pass reopens.

Westbound Interstate 70 at the summit of Vail Pass was also closed because of a snowslide. There was no estimate for when it would reopen.