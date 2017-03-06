Tim Tebow to start New York Mets spring training game Wednesday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow will finally hit the baseball field for the first time on Wednesday. It will be his first time in the major league.

Tebow will start at designated hitter in a spring training game as the New York Mets face the Boston Red Sox, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported on Monday.

Tim Tebow is going to start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox at designated hitter. He'll face reigning AL Cy Young Rick Porcello. #Mets — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 6, 2017

Tebow signed a minor league deal with the Mets in September after working out for several baseball teams.

The 29-year-old signed the deal despite not playing organized baseball since high school.

The Broncos drafted Tebow in the first round in 2010. He was inserted into the lineup in the 2011 season and helped the Broncos to the AFC West title and a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos traded him in the offseason in 2012 to the New York Jets after they signed free agent quarterback Peyton Manning.

He was cut by the Jets in April 2013, then signed with the New England Patriots later in the year. He played in two preseason games but was released in August.

In 2015, Tebow signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and played in four preseason games before being released.

He hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since.