Study: More than one-fifth of Colorado drivers admit to distracted driving

DENVER — More than one-fifth of Colorado drivers admitted to reading a text, email or social post on their cellphones while driving, according to a survey by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The survey also found 38 percent of adult drinkers drove within two hours of having alcohol and pickup truck drivers are less likely to buckle up, especially on local roads.

Twenty-two percent of respondents said they read a message on a device while driving and 15 percent admitted to writing a message while driving at least sometimes in the week before the survey.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents admitted to speeding, up from 65 percent in 2014, with 45 percent saying they sped some of the time and 24 percent saying they sped all or most of the time.

Fifty-seven percent who said they used marijuana drove within two hours after consumption, according to the survey. On average, those who drove after consuming marijuana did so on 11.7 of 30 days.

“This survey provides us with a good but disturbing snapshot of what is actually happening on Colorado roadways,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “It will help us design and implement our traffic safety campaigns to address these dangerous behaviors.”

There were 607 deaths on Colorado roadways last year, a 24 percent increase in the past two years.

The information came from 845 surveys mailed to Colorado residents in November.