Strong winds, tinder-dry conditions ramp up fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Strong winds will create dangerous conditions along the Front Range on Monday, raising the concern again over open burning and fires.

A winter storm ushered in snow to the mountains on Sunday, as well as high winds to the Front Range and eastern Plains. There is no snow in the forecast for the metro area.

A high wind warning is in effect for the foothills and Plains on Monday, and there's also a red flag warning for extreme fire conditions.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph were recorded on the Western Slope, and 80-100 mph above timberline. Winds in the Denver area are expected to be strong Monday, with gusts up to 60 mph possible in the metro area and up to 80 mph in the foothills.

The strong wind will bring in colder air throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-40s in the morning before quickly dropping into the 30s.

Blowing snow is expected in the mountains, with the strongest wind on the Continental Divide and to the east. A few inches of additional snow will drift with the wind.