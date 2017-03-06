× Sorry Denver Catholics, you can’t have corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day

DENVER — What is an Irish Catholic to do when St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday?

The traditional Irish meal for the holiday is corned beef and cabbage, but Catholics are not supposed to eat meat on Fridays during Lent.

Across the country, some bishops have granted dispensation from the “no meat on Fridays” rule.

The Philadelphia Archbishop has said it’s okay for Catholics there to eat meat this St. Patrick’s Day.

But here in Denver no such luck.

Archbishop Samuel Aguila has ruled St. Patrick’s Day in Denver will be like any other day in Lent for Catholics — which means no meat on the menu.

“Historically, the Archdiocese of Denver has not granted a dispensation from abstaining from meat when St. Patrick’s Day coincides with a Friday in Lent, and this year is no different,” said Karna Swanson, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Denver.

“The Church encourages the faithful to celebrate the life of Ireland’s great saint by engaging in acts of charity, for which St. Patrick was so well known,” Swanson added.