Rare 50-year-old ‘super tusker’ elephant killed by poachers in Kenya

TSAVO NATIONAL PARK, Kenya — An extremely rare elephant known as a “super tusker” has been killed by poachers in southern Kenya, Africa Geographic reports. There are now just 25-30 of the super tuskers left in the world.

“This is a devastating blow to elephant conservation and to super tusker genes,” Africa Geographic stated.

Satao II was believed to be 50 years old and was one of Africa’s oldest and largest elephants, AFP reported.

Richard Moller with the Tsavo Trust said Satao II

“I am pretty gutted really. This particular elephant was one that was very approachable, one of those easy old boys to find. Many are the others are much more difficult to see” and stay in remote areas, said Moller.

It is believed Satao II was killed with a poisoned arrow, exactly like the original Satao, who was killed in 2014.

A “tusker” is an elephant whose tusks each weigh more than 100 pounds.

Satao II’s tusks weighed about 112 pounds each, according to AFP. It is reported that each of his tusks was estimated to be worth over $130,000.

“Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers discovered the gruesome kill site before the poachers had the time to remove the tusks,” Africa Geographic reported. “In subsequent investigations, two people have been apprehended and weapons seized.”

Around 30,000 elephants are slaughtered for their ivory every year, according to AFP.

To find out more about what you can do to help stop the killing, check out the Tsavo Trust.