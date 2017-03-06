Pregnant South Carolina mother impersonates April the giraffe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A live stream of a giraffe waiting to give birth at a New York park has captivated millions of people for more than a week.

On Sunday, a pregnant South Carolina woman decided to use April the giraffe’s recent fame and make a spot-on impersonation.

Erin Dietrich, a mother of four, is 39 weeks pregnant and due March 14, WTSP reports.

To celebrate and to mark her recent obsession with the video, she recreated the live stream and post it on Facebook.

“I have become obsessed with checking on this ‘April the Giraffe’ live feed all night long, seeing if she has had her baby yet,” Dietrich told the station.

The post has been viewed more than 7 million times.

Animal Adventure Park posted an update Sunday night morning saying April is showing an “omen of the impending birth.”