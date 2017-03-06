Pennsylvania children burned after drinking tainted apple juice

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two children were burned after drinking apple juice at a Pennsylvania restaurant on Friday.

A family was at the restaurant celebrating 10-year-old Richard Zaragoza Jr.’s birthday when the incident occurred, WMPT reports.

“It was my son’s birthday so I decided to let him go with his mom, you know celebrate for a little while,” Richard Zaragoza said. “So they decided to go to Star Buffet. That’s where he wanted. His restaurant of choice. His favorite place to go.”

Richard Zaragoza Jr. and 4-year-old Ginaya Mendoza ordered apple juice from the Star Buffet and Grill.

“As soon as they took a sip of it, they were throwing up,” Richard Zaragoza said. “And there was blood you know and all that stuff.”

The children were taken to a hospital and their parents said they suffered burns to their throats.

Zaragoza said the children seem to be getting better, but he is concerned, especially for his son.

“He has cystic fibrosis and diabetes so the concerns are a lot worse,” he said.

The family has gone to the buffet for years but said this experience was different.

“And that’s the other thing like any other time that they brought the apple juice to us, they would bring a Styrofoam cup with ice and a separate drink so you can open and pour it if you want to,” Zaragoza said. “You know this time they brought it already made.”

The owner of the restaurant said the apple juice was purchased from a local supermarket.

Zaragoza said no one from the restaurant has contacted him.

“Still open for business, which is mind-baffling to me,” he said. “You know I haven’t … usually when something like that happens, you would think the health inspectors would go and there’d be a full blown investigation.”

According to LancasterOnline, tests showed that methanol was one of the substances in the apple juice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists methanol as a “toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide, and alternative fuel source.”