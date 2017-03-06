Passengers spend night at DIA after wind delays, cancels flights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Some passengers prepared to spend the night at DIA after their flights were cancelled because of strong wind during the day.

In total, 517 flights at DIA were delayed and 239 flights were cancelled because of the wind.

Late Monday evening, dozens of departing and arriving flights were still delayed as airlines worked to get back on track.

Malcolm Crawford and Toavon Sheats were on their way back to LA when they connecting flight in Denver was cancelled. They had to spend the night at DIA because they couldn't get rebooked on a flight until Tuesday.

"We've got 24 hours, sleeping on the floor, laying on the floor," said Crawford.

"They basically told us we could get a refund or we could just book the flight for tomorrow so we just chose tomorrow because it's the quickest way to get home to LA," said Sheats.

Lacreshia Mason's flight was delayed coming in from Baltimore but she said she'd rather it be delayed, then fly in those conditions.

"I feel like the airline was concerned with our safety so I really didn't mind the delay. My safety is first so I didn't mind it at all," said Mason.

There is more wind in Tuesday's forecast but it's not expected to be as bad as Monday.