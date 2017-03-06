Nurse sues Cherry Creek Nursing Center after being raped by supervisor at work

AURORA, Colo. — A nurse has filed a lawsuit against Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora, claiming the company retaliated against her after she reported being raped at work by her supervisor.

Benjamin Offei was convicted of raping the nurse and sentenced to one year in jail and 10 years probation.

The victim said Offei sexually assaulted her at work on Jan. 13, 2015 and then forcibly raped her in his office on Jan. 15, 2015.

According to the lawsuit, at least five other women employed at CCNC had previously reported that Offei “was subjecting them to lewd, unwanted sexual behavior, including sexual comments and unwelcome sexual touching.”

However, the lawsuit states that the director of human resources told those employees that CNCC wouldn’t do anything unless they put their complaints in writing, which they were afraid to do.

The victim didn’t report the first sexual assault immediately because she had heard about the human resources policy and was “traumatized, desperate to keep her job, and concerned about retaliation” the lawsuit states. She did, however, tell two coworkers about the assault.

Two days later, Offei forcibly raped her in his office.

The lawsuit states that after the rape, Offei “ordered her to clean up and leave his office.”

The victim was hysterical and hid in the janitor’s closet after the attack, the lawsuit states.

She reported the rape to two CCNC administrators, one of whom “reluctantly called the police,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that while she was in the hospital for medical treatment and collection of a rape kit, CCNC officials falsely reported to police that she had stolen narcotic medication.

Police searched her purse and didn’t find any narcotics, but CCNC suspended her the next day.

The lawsuit claims the victim received four disciplinary write-ups during the next six weeks, for conduct that was either not a violation of policies or that other employees routinely engaged in without being disciplined.

According to the lawsuit, the victim was written up once because a patient’s family complained the patient had a rash. She was also written up for answering a phone call from her sick daughter while she was on duty.

She was terminated after receiving four disciplinary write-ups.

Offei, however, was not fired after the rape and was allowed to voluntarily resign. The CCNC did not report the rape to the Colorado Board of Nursing, as required by state law.

In addition, the lawsuit states Offei had been fired by his previous employer, Saint Paul Medical Center, because he had “repeatedly subjected coworkers to unwanted sexually inappropriate and/or harassing behavior at work.”

The lawsuit filed Mar. 3 claims CCNC and its parent company, Nexion Health, Inc., took no action to address the “unreasonable risk of harm [Offei] posed to employees engaged in a campaign of retaliation against employees who complained about the sexually hostile work environment.

At least four other employees were also fired within weeks of complaining about Offei, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for legal fees, as well as damages for emotional distress, humiliation, loss of income and enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering — plus interest “at the highest lawful rate.”