New TSA pat-down procedure will involve ‘intimate contact’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Transportation Security Administration is rolling out new pat-down procedures as travelers go through security at airports.

It's part of a nationwide change that some passengers might find even more invasive.

At Denver International Airport, employees were notified last week that the searches "may involve an officer making more intimate contact than before."

The TSA isn't saying how agents will be touching travelers, but the agency notified local police in case anyone reports an "abnormal" search.

Typically, travelers only get a pat-down if something was triggered during screening or they opt out of going through the body scanners.

The TSA used to have five types of pat-downs. Now, there will only be one way and they'll still be performed by agents of the same gender.

Still, the pat-downs have long been disliked by travelers and a more rigorous, invasive search will not be liked by some.

The change comes after agents found a record number of guns last month, according to the TSA blog.

In one day, 21 firearms were found at airport security checkpoints across the country. A loaded magazine, a variety of knives and a live smoke grenade were also found.

The new pat-down police has been phased in over the past two weeks. It's not expected to increase overall security delays, but it will slow the person who gets the pat-down.