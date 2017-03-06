× Logan County fire forces school evacuations, road closures

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Strong wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are fanning the flames of a fire that broke out in Logan County late Monday morning.

The blaze was first called in at 11:30 a.m. and prompted officials to send out 900 pre-evacuation notices. The fire is east of Sterling between Iliff and Crook and has reportedly grown to 25,000 acres.

Firefighters have not gotten a handle on the fire and haven’t contained it.

Schools in Flemming, Haxton and Iliff have been evacuated.

As of late Monday afternoon, one home has burned though no injuries have been reported.

A portion of I-76 is closed due to poor visibility from smoke as well as blowing dirt.

The I-76 detour is from exit 141 and exit 149 to Highway 138.

Colorado Highway 59 closed both directions from I-76 to Haxtun;Use alt rte;Expect delays;No estimate time to open — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 6, 2017

Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted Colorado Highway 59 between I-76 and Fleming is closed.

The Sterling Fire Department is the only paid department in Logan County and is taking the lead battling the blaze.

Dust is causing visibility issues, making fighting the fire difficult.

The American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter at Emmanuel Baptist Church 300 Ball Park Rd in Sterling for those evacuated from Crook and the surrounding area.

Anyone in the affected area that is in need of a warm, safe place to go should go to the Red Cross shelter.

Red Cross volunteers will be at the shelter location to provide food, shelter, along with emotional and minor medical support.