Let’s Cook Japanese Food: Panfried Ginger Pork

Amy Kaneko tells us about her cookbook Let's Cook Japanese Food! Everyday Recipes for Authentic Dishes. The cookbook focuses on easy-to-make Japanese favorites made straight from one's kitchen...demystifying the how to's of this popular cuisine and saving you a trip to that fancy Japanese restaurant!

Panfried Ginger Pork

BUTANIKU NO SHOGAYAKI

Put the pork loin in the freezer for about 1 hour (this makes it easier to slice the meat very thinly). Cut the pork into about 12 slices, each /1 8 inch thick.

To make the marinade, in a bowl, combine the ginger juice, sake, mirin, and soy sauce and stir well. Add the pork, coating each piece with the

marinade. Let stand for 5 minutes, then turn to marinate the second side for at least 5 minutes but no longer than 30 minutes or the pork will harden.

Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, working in 2 batches, add 1ó teaspoons sesame oil and 1ó teaspoons canola

oil per batch and swirl the pan to coat the bottom and sides with the oils. When the oils are hot, transfer half of the pork slices to the pan in a single

layer. Pour half of the marinade over the pork. Cook the pork, gently shaking the pan occasionally to distribute the sauce, until browned on the first side,

about 3 minutes. Turn the pork pieces and cook until the second side is browned but the pork is still juicy, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer the pork

to a platter and keep warm. Repeat to cook the remaining pork slices.

Serve topped with any pan juices.

1 pound boneless pork loin

chops, each 2–3 inches wide

FOR THE MARINADE

2 teaspoons ginger juice

3 tablespoons sake

1 1/ 2 tablespoons mirin

4 1/ 2 tablespoons soy sauce

Sesame oil

Canola or other neutral oil

SERVES 3 OR 4