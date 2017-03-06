Jane Fonda: ‘I’ve been raped’

LOS ANGELES — An Oscar winning actress and vocal advocate for victims of sexual abuse has revealed startling details of her own pain.

In a recent interview with Edit, Fonda claims, “I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child.”

“I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing,” she added.

In what appears to be her first time speaking about the abuse, Fonda said she hopes to shed light on a problem that is widely known but rarely publicly acknowledged.

“I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know it was rape,” she said, adding that they think it must have been because they said “no” in the wrong way.”

The interview also covered feminism and Fonda’s willing to speak up about the issue long before it became forefront in a national conversation.

She said the revelation of her well-guarded secret shows “the extent to which a patriarchy takes a toll on females.”

Known for her willingness to insert herself into political movements, including her infamous activism against the Vietnam War in the 1970s, Fonda continues to encourage celebrities to speak out against what they see as injustice.

“Whenever there’s been an important revolution or social upheaval, artists, actors, writers and poets are always the people that can reach into areas that politics can’t.”

“People want to silence you,” Fonda added. “If it didn’t matter, no one would bother saying, ‘Shut up.’”

Fonda said it took 60 years for her to learn to say “no.”