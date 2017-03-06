Fed rate increase expected around 0.25%

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Get ready for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike later this month. The move, signaled by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday, means consumers will be paying more on home mortgages and credit card balances.

The federal government is set to charge banks more to borrow money. That cost, expected to increase by 0.25 percent, will be passed on to consumers.

“The upside is you get closer to the historic rate of inflation,” said mortgage analyst Tim Beyers of American Financing in Aurora.

On $200,000 home with 30-year mortgage, the expected increase of a quarter of a point translates to paying roughly $30 more per month. Experts are encouraging people considering home buying soon to make a deal before the rates increase.

“You don’t want too much supply and you don’t want too much demand,” explained Beyers. “When you raise rates slowly and steadily, you tend to balance things, and that really is the Federal Reserve’s job-- to balance things.”

But why the increase now? Following the Great Recession, experts said the economy is considered to be doing well.

“Consumers tend to be more confident when there are signs the economy is booming,” said Beyers.

Those signs, including job growth, are economic indicators that give the Federal Reserve space to raise rates. The next increase is not expected to do much to Denver’s booming housing market, but it could have a significant impact on some people with credit card debt.

The Federal Reserve has not said when in March the rate hike will take place.