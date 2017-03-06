Dobby the Baby Giraffe Makes His Official Debut at the Denver Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last week we told you about the surprise baby Giraffe, Dobby, at the Denver Zoo. Now he's officially made his public debut! Hundreds turned out to see the baby giraffe yesterday. At five foot one and weighing about 75 pounds, Dobby is about a foot shorter and half the weight of most newborn giraffes. At first, Dobby wouldn't nurse and couldn't stand on his own. But he's doing much better after a plasma transfusion last Thursday, he's gained 3 pounds, and he's even running to Mom in the giraffe enclosure.

Plan your trip to see Dobby by visiting the Denver Zoo's website at www.denverzoo.org.