Daybreak Delights: Icebox Grasshopper Pie

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Icebox Grasshopper Pie.

What you Need:

2 cups ground Chocolate Cookies

5 Tablespoon unsalted butter (melted)

Pinch of Salt

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream (Scratch-made or Store Bought)

1 cup Heavy Cream

1/4 Cup Powdered sugar

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract or 1/2 scrapped Vanilla Bean

Chocolate Bar-Grated on a box Grater

What to Do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Combine the ground cookies, melted butter, and pinch of salt in a bowl and stir to combine. Using the back of a measuring cup, press the crumb mixture into a 9 inch pie tin. using the measuring cup to evenly spread the crumb mixture and press it up the sides in the tin.

Bake for 16-18 minutes until crust is firm

Set aside and allow the crust to cool completely.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, whip the heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla together until soft peaks form with the whisk attachment.

Assembly: Fill the cookie crust shell with the ice cream, making an even layer up to the top of the cookie crust on the sides. Top with the whipped cream, and garnish with the grated chocolate. ENJOY!

Hint: To make this ahead of time, Fill the cookie crust with the ice cream and store in the freezer, add the whipped cream and grated chocolate just before serving.