Colorado techies share advice with Cuban entrepreneurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A team of Colorado’s most brilliant tech minds are helping Cuba entrepreneurs from take their ideas to the next level. The new program is giving inventors from the island nation an opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the U.S. start-up industry during a two week visit to Boulder and Denver.

Cuba Empredende is the foundation behind the 10By10K competition. Dozens of tech developers from all over the island applied. Only five were picked for the unique opportunity.

“They’re fascinated to meet these incredibly inspiring people who are doing amazing this things with their apps in an incredibly challenging environment,” explained John McIntire, the Chairman for the Cuba Emprende Foundation.

McIntire says the participants bring a unique perspective, particularly because of the many challenges stalling the growth of Cuba’s tech industry.

“Access to financing is nonexistent,” said McIntire. He went on to say the whole market’s purchasing power is constrained.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle is the island low connectivity. A recent report by Amnesty International estimates 5% of households have access to internet.

Sergio Lazaro Cabarroury is one of the Cuban entrepreneurs.

He is developing an online market place he hopes will place Cuban made products on the global market.

Limited access to internet means he must design an app that works online and offline, and allows the user to make the most of the experience when they are connected to the World Wide Web.

“We use as many technology as the connectivity allows us,” explained Cabarroury.

Cabarroury and his colleagues were greeted by snow in Colorado. It was their first time experiencing a cold winter and snow.

But Cabarroury says it the culture he sees in places like Boomtown in Boulder that have taken him aback.

Boomtown is an accelerator program where tech experts help startup companies take their ideas to the next level.

“That’s one of the things we are trying to learn here and apply in Cuba,” added Cabarroury. He says his home could benefit from adopting a similar entrepreneurial spirit.

The goal is for Cuban visitors to return to their country with new ideas to help push the island into a new age of technology.

“There is an entire network that exists out there to support entrepreneurs and support them specifically. There are so many out there who are so excited to help them,” explained Jose Vieitas with

Boomtown Accelerator. He says he was blown away by the knowledge and ideas the Cuban visitors brought to the able.

“You see people creating motorcycles by retrofitting a bicycle with a washing machine motor and you’re seeing sort of the same ingenuity in the software they are developing,” added Veitas.