Colorado Sen. Gardner among 4 GOP senators questioning new health care draft

WASHINGTON – Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner is among four Republican senators who have voiced concerns over the Feb. 10 draft health care plan from the House of Representatives.

Sen. Gardner along with Rob Portman (R-OH), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voicing their concerns.

The senators say that the plan does not protect people in Medicaid expansion programs, especially those with opioid and mental health treatment.

“While we support efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and make structural reforms to the Medicaid program, we are concerned that the February 10th draft proposal from the House of Representatives does not provide stability and certainty for individuals and families in Medicaid expansion programs or the necessary flexibility for states,” the letter states.

“We believe Medicaid needs to be reformed, but reform should not come at the cost of disruption in access to health care for our country’s most vulnerable and sickest individuals,” the letter added.

The complete letter is below.