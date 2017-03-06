Cherry Creek business owner says paid parking policy is hurting business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – The new paid parking policy at Cherry Creek Shopping Center is turning customers away and hurting business, according to a long time business owner in the mall.

"I've watched all my customers our loyal customers that have built up our business in the state of Colorado want to go elsewhere,” said Mike Murphy, owner of the Steve Madden store in the mall.

Murphy says business is down nearly half.

"After we saw all of these negative comments and I've heard and spoken to many, many customers that refuse to come to Cherry Creek,” Murphy said.

The mall started paid parking about five weeks ago after it said non-customers were parking here free and doing business elsewhere.

"We're getting feedback from customers from merchants and you know we certainly remain open to making changes down the road but right now we're going to stay the course,” said Cherry Creek general manager Nick LeMasters.

Murphy says in eight years the parking garage has never been full and nowadays he says it's completely empty.

"If the parking lot was full I would be the first one trying to protect my customers saying they need a spot,” Murphy said.

Since the first hour of parking is free, Murphy is offering to pay customers’ second hour for the rest of the month.

"There are stores in Cherry Creek they're nowhere else they're only here they shouldn't feel like they're rushed,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that he will soon decide whether or not to renew the lease on the Cherry Creek store soon.

“This is the heart and soul I want to try to keep it here in Cherry Creek but we got to find a way to get the customers back here,” Murphy said.