Celebrate National Pancake Day and Support Children’s Miracle Network

Children's Hospital Colorado has joined forces with IHOP for their 12th annual National Pancake Day fundraising event, happening tomorrow. IHOP will offer guests across the nation free short stacks of their world famous buttermilk pancakes. In return, guests are encouraged to leave a donation for their local Children's Miracle Network Hospital, and support finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases affecting children and families everywhere.

Miss Colorado Shannon Patilla, Kacie Thomas, Children's Miracle Network Coordinator, and Erick Hernandez from IHOP joined us in studio this morning to tell us more about this amazing fundraiser.

Mark this on your calendar- tomorrow, Tuesday March 7, from 7AM to 7PM you can celebrate National Pancake Dat at IHOP and get a free short stack of their original buttermilk pancakes. In return, you can make a donation to their charitable partners. The goal is to raise $3.5 million for children battling critical illnesses. Check out all the IHOP locations in Colorado.