Brush fire burning east of Murphy Creek Golf Course in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora firefighters are dealing with strong winds as they work to put out a brush fire burning just east of the Murphy Creek Golf Course.

The fire broke out near Harvest Road and East Jewell Avenue. It was first reported at about 10:45 a.m.

The fire has burned about 1,000 acres and the wind is gusting at about 55 mph, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

At 12:20 p.m. the fire was about 50 percent contained and spreading east.

Jewell is closed from Gun Club Road to Watkins while crews from Aurora, South Metro Fire Rescue and five other agencies work to contain the blaze.

The DADS landfill has been evacuated, AFR officials said on Twitter.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is now monitoring the fire.

Strong winds and tinder-dry conditions have led to a red flag warning for extreme fire danger from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the Front Range.