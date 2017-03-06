× Bill Paxton’s death certificate: Valve replacement surgery triggered stroke

Bill Paxton’s death was triggered by an aortic aneurysm that required surgery and resulted in a fatal stroke, TMZ confirmed.

According to the death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Paxton had just undergone valve replacement surgery to correct the aortic aneurysm problem when complications arose. He later suffered a stroke.

According to the death certificate, Paxton had the surgery on Feb. 14 and died on Feb. 25 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

Paxton was 61 years old.