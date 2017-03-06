All about Colorado Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cheese lovers rejoice! Curds Cheese cordially opened its doors to the public November 28th, 2016. The cheese shop is located at 2449 W. Main Street. You can find a rotational selection of cheese from local, national and European cheese makers, as well as worldwide specialty assortments. Curds’ goal is to introduce a new spin on the retail gourmet food experience. More than just a cheese shop, Curds features charcuterie, mouthwatering sandwiches made fresh daily, cheese boards, pasta, olive oils, and a variety of other hand-picked artisanal products.

Curds’ founder and Cheese Magician, Garett Palecek, was inspired to open his own shop while working as the buyer for the popular Longmont-based retailer and distributor Cheese Importers. Curds Cheese is located in Historic Downtown Littleton. They will have their grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 1st, from 12:00-6:00 pm.