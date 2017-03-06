5 main differences between new travel ban and the last one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has signed another controversial executive order banning travel from 6 mostly Muslim countries for the next 90 days. The six countries are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen.

So what is the difference between this ban and the last one which was struck down by the courts?

Difference #1

Current green card and VISA holders are not impacted. The previous order impacted tens of thousands of people with current VISA who were traveling at the time of the order. The new directive will not impact those with valid visas---like college students.

Difference #2

Iraq is not impacted. The previous ban included Iraq as the seventh country where travel was banned. Because the previous ban impacted the US' effort to rebuilt Iraq, it was scrapped in this order.

Difference #3

Won't take effect right away. The previous order was immediate -- the new order doesn't take effect until March 16.

Difference #4

Christians do not receive special treatment. While there remains a 120 day ban on all refugees, Christians in nations like Syria are not given preferential treatment. The previous order allowed minority religious communities in Muslim countries to receive special consideration.

Difference #5

Syria refugees are not indefinitely banned. While the 120 ban on all refugees exist, Syria's ban is not indefinite like it was in the previous order.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the following during a morning press briefing.

"Today's executive order, which President Trump signed this morning, will make America more secure and address long overdue concerns about the security of our immigration system. We must undertake a rigorous review and are undertaking a rigorous review of our immigration vetting programs to increase our confidence in the decisions we make relative to visitors and immigrants that travel to the United States. We cannot risk the prospect of the malevolent act as using our immigration system to take American lives."

Democrats have blasted the new order.

"There is no evidence to really show banning people from just a few Muslim dominated countries is going to make us any safer as a nation," Congresswoman Diana Degette said.