Thieves busted when victim’s cell phone rings in suspect’s pocket

DENVER — When a man discovered someone had broken into his car and stolen his cell phone, a couple of his coworkers helped him canvas the area to ask if anyone had seen anything suspicious.

The man and his coworkers were walking on East 45th Avenue, near Tower Road, on Feb. 27 when they approached two juvenile males, the Denver Police Department said on Facebook.

While they were talking to the two juveniles, the victim called his cell phone and it rang in one of the boy’s pocket.

The victim grabbed the suspect with the phone and there was struggle, police said.

The suspect broke free and both juveniles ran off, but two bystanders saw the struggle and chased them.

The bystanders were able to detain one of the suspects and officers caught the other one nearby.

Both suspects were arrested for theft from a motor vehicle.