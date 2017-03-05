Suspected DUI driver trying to bypass crash gets stuck on train tracks

DENVER — A driver who didn’t want to be trapped in traffic delays after a crash ended up stuck behind bars.

A motorcycle crashed on Brighton Boulevard, near York Street, on Saturday, Feb. 25.

“A suspect, unrelated to the crash, appeared to not want to wait out the delay, so he attempted to bypass the scene by driving off-road,” the Denver Police Department said on Facebook.

Instead of getting ahead, the driver ended up getting his vehicle stuck on a set of railroad tracks.

“The suspect, 30-year-old Ramon Munoz, was found to be a habitual traffic offender and was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence,” police said.