Rare clouded leopard born via artificial insemination in Nashville

NASHVILLE — A rare clouded leopard has been born via artificial insemination in Tennessee.

This adorable little guy entered the world Wednesday at the Nashville Zoo.

He will be hand-raised by keepers and eventually be introduced to a potential mate.

At least three of the rare leopards have been born thanks to artificial insemination.

“On March 1, 2017 the first clouded leopard cub was born using frozen/thawed semen in an artificial insemination at Nashville Zoo. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the help and expertise of the folks at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute,” zoo officials said on Facebook.

The zoo is collaborating with the Smithsonian National Zoo to help increase the population of the clouded leopard.

The breed is native to the Himalayan foothills of Southeast Asia.

It is considered one of the rarest and most secretive cat species, and is difficult to breed in captivity.