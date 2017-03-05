× Optical illusion: Helicopter appears to lift off without blades spinning

A cool optical illusion was captured by a camera operator from Germany.

Chris Fay posted the video to YouTube on Friday.

Fay explained that the camera’s shutter speed matched the speed of the helicopter blades, creating the illusion that the blades are not spinning.

People on Twitter had alternative theories about the “hovering” helicopter after Kristian Odland posted a gif on Twitter.

“Noo, this is clearly proof of antigravity technology provided by aliens in exchange for human brain fluids,” one person commented.

“That’s magic and you can never convince me otherwise,” another wrote.

“The Matrix glitched again,” someone else commented.

Others could only respond with stunned gifs.